Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,099 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Amcor were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 5.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Amcor by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Amcor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Amcor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

Amcor Stock Up 1.2%

AMCR opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor PLC has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Amcor’s payout ratio is 152.94%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.