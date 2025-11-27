CarMax, Inc. $KMX Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,179 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,093,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,056,000 after acquiring an additional 206,106 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,863,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,131,000 after purchasing an additional 133,629 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,431,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,887,000 after purchasing an additional 109,332 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Up 1.9%

KMX stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 1.98%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Benchmark cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, November 7th. William Blair cut shares of CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CarMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $41.54.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

