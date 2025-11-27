CarMax, Inc. $KMX Holdings Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,689 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $36,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in CarMax by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 154,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 15.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $41.54.

CarMax Stock Up 1.9%

KMX opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 1.98%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

