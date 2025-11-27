Carlson Capital L.P. Takes $911,000 Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Carlson Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Truist Financial comprises about 0.4% of Carlson Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $46.27 on Thursday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $48.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

