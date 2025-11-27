Carlson Capital L.P. Purchases 11,500 Shares of SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB

Carlson Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. SouthState Bank comprises about 0.6% of Carlson Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Carlson Capital L.P.’s holdings in SouthState Bank were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSB. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SouthState Bank in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SouthState Bank by 49,800.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState Bank by 81.5% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of SouthState Bank from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SouthState Bank from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of SouthState Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on SouthState Bank from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SouthState Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

SouthState Bank Stock Performance

SouthState Bank stock opened at $89.82 on Thursday. SouthState Bank Corporation has a 1 year low of $77.74 and a 1 year high of $113.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.77.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $698.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.41 million. SouthState Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

SouthState Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. SouthState Bank’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

SouthState Bank Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.