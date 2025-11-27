Carlson Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in Old National Bancorp $ONB

Carlson Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONB. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,463,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,942,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,202,000 after buying an additional 216,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 161.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,969,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,004 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 475,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ONB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

