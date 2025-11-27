Carlson Capital L.P. Makes New $624,000 Investment in Simmons First National Corporation $SFNC

Carlson Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 35.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Price Performance

SFNC opened at $18.63 on Thursday. Simmons First National Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.26 million. Simmons First National had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently -29.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simmons First National news, Director Steven A. Cosse bought 8,603 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $150,036.32. Following the purchase, the director owned 113,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,090.88. This represents a 8.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Garner purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $52,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 72,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,612.70. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $22.00 price objective on Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

