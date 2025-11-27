Carlson Capital L.P. Makes New $246,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Carlson Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% in the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Up 2.0%

SNPS stock opened at $409.68 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The company has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.76.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synopsys from $550.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $556.33.

Read Our Latest Report on SNPS

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.