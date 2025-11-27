Carlson Capital L.P. Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Carlson Capital L.P. cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 0.3% of Carlson Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carlson Capital L.P.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,987,000 after purchasing an additional 45,792 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 43,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3%

PNC opened at $191.96 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.