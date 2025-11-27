Carlson Capital L.P. Grows Stock Position in BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF

Carlson Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial accounts for 0.3% of Carlson Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Carlson Capital L.P.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 203.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOKF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $159,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,236.64. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $113.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.93. BOK Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.07 and a 52-week high of $121.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $298.49 million during the quarter. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 15.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

