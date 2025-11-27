Cardiff Property (LON:CDFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cardiff Property (LON:CDFF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 132.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Cardiff Property had a net margin of 89.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%.
Cardiff Property Stock Performance
CDFF stock opened at GBX 2,600 on Thursday. Cardiff Property has a twelve month low of GBX 2,300 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,700. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £26.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,598.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,596.81.
About Cardiff Property
