Cardiff Property (LON:CDFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cardiff Property (LON:CDFF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 132.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Cardiff Property had a net margin of 89.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%.

Cardiff Property Stock Performance

CDFF stock opened at GBX 2,600 on Thursday. Cardiff Property has a twelve month low of GBX 2,300 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,700. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £26.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,598.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,596.81.

About Cardiff Property

The Group, including Campmoss, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio including the jointly controlled Campmoss investment and development portfolio, valued in excess of £22m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

