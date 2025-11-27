Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.8%

BIP opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 721.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.54%.The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, November 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. National Bankshares set a $35.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

