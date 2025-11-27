Brokers Set Expectations for BMO FY2025 Earnings

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report issued on Monday, November 24th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Boland forecasts that the bank will earn $8.53 per share for the year. Raymond James Financial has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank Of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Bank Of Montreal’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

Get Bank Of Montreal alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Bank Of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Friday, August 15th. CIBC raised Bank Of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank Of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Bank Of Montreal Trading Up 1.3%

Bank Of Montreal stock opened at $125.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.23. Bank Of Montreal has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $131.36. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank Of Montreal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 66.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,676,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,084 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $1,886,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Bank Of Montreal by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 352,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank Of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.