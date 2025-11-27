Brokerages Set Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Target Price at $8.67

Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.
PDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Piedmont Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.
Piedmont Realty Trust Stock Performance
Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Piedmont Realty Trust
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hanover Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Piedmont Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.
