Brokerages Set MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Target Price at $15.67

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.6667.

MRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MRC Global by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 1.63. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. As a group, analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

