Brokerages Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Target Price at $45.97

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.9722.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $62.00 target price on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $8,571,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,753,630.76. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,538.52. This represents a 65.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $722,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 30,162 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $7,297,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

