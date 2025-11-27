Brokerages Set AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Target Price at GBX 542.86

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 542.86.

AJB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 600 to GBX 625 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 590 to GBX 625 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 440 to GBX 475 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 550 price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, October 17th.

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 540.64 on Friday. AJ Bell has a 12-month low of GBX 355.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 578.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 530.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 514.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Peter Birch sold 37,924 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 543, for a total transaction of £205,927.32. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.

Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.

Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

