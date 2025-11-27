Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $16,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BR opened at $227.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.33 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $900,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,354. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

