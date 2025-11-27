Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stake Lifted by Copley Financial Group Inc.

Copley Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.5% of Copley Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,638,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,345 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $397.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.36. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $399.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.61.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

