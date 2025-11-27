Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Issues Earnings Results

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Brickability Group had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

Brickability Group Trading Up 0.2%

BRCK stock opened at GBX 52.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Brickability Group has a 1-year low of GBX 50.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 71.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.27. The company has a market capitalization of £169.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 106 price objective on shares of Brickability Group in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 106.

About Brickability Group

Brickability Group Plc is a leading distributor and provider of specialist products and services to the UK construction industry. The business comprises four divisions: Bricks and Building Materials, Contracting, Distribution, and Strategic Importing. With an agile, de-centralised, capital-light business model, supported by a strong balance sheet, Brickability leverages the skills of its people company-wide to effectively service the complex and evolving needs of the construction industry.

Incorporated in 1985, the Group has grown organically through product diversification and geographic expansion, as well as through the acquisition of specialist businesses that support its long-term strategy for growth.

