Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.64 and traded as low as $155.5405. Boyd Group Income Fund shares last traded at $155.6384, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.64.
Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile
Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair/replacement, and related services.
