Boston Partners Lowers Position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,795,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,684,661 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $84,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,088,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,716 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 141.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 21,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $104,067.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,093.20. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David K. Stott sold 839 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $25,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,675.20. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 274,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,744 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.The company had revenue of $931.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

ST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

