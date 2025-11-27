Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,677 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $76,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,248,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,340,000 after purchasing an additional 759,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,230,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,019,000 after acquiring an additional 330,085 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 15.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,949,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,275,000 after acquiring an additional 384,518 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 19.4% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,683,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,925,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,891,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,668,000 after purchasing an additional 175,922 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 57,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,846,382.15. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,762 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $272,317.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,988.30. The trade was a 11.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 14,632 shares of company stock worth $2,264,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $151.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $167.76.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.13%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SNX. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNX

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.