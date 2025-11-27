Boston Partners Buys 244,391 Shares of Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,508,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,391 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Kemper were worth $97,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 37.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,154,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 673.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 262,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,558,000 after buying an additional 228,707 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,819,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $8,390,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Kemper by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,310,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,561,000 after acquiring an additional 117,542 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMPR opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62. Kemper Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $72.25.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($1.00). Kemper had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $56.67.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

