BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.19 and last traded at $58.16, with a volume of 62223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.98.

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34.

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of Canadian equities that have lower sensitivity to market movements with the potential for long-term capital appreciation. The ETF will primarily invest in and hold equities of Canadian companies. Securities will be selected from the largest and most liquid securities in Canada.

