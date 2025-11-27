Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BTDR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of BTDR opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.28.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.06). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 91.31% and a negative net margin of 115.59%.The business had revenue of $169.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 57,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

