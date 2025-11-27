Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Evercore ISI

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.41.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.32. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $40,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 12,486,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,316,450.32. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $275,170.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,650.50. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,736,826 shares of company stock worth $141,568,327 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $1,939,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 261,849 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 81,720 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.