Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,025 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,025 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BEZ. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,100 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,100 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,040 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,033.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BEZ
Beazley Price Performance
Beazley Company Profile
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beazley
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.