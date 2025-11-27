B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and traded as low as $4.15. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 377,614 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.48.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 144.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

