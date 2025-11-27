Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Automatic Data Processing worth $109,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $254.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.65 and a 200-day moving average of $295.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.18 and a 52 week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

In other news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

