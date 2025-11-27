Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $367.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.24.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.4%

ADSK stock opened at $301.38 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,801.25. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $777,202,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $278,383,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 44.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,187 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,649,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,730,415,000 after purchasing an additional 734,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

