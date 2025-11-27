Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,754 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 20,894 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $117,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the software company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, October 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price target on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $298,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,700. The trade was a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $301.38 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.67 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.02 and a 200-day moving average of $302.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

