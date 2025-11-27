Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 50.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.93. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $319.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atlantic Union Bankshares

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.