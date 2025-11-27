Astoria US Quality Kings ETF $ROE Stake Increased by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 4.27% of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 329,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 57,310 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the first quarter worth $7,986,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 127,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 27,920 shares during the last quarter.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of ROE opened at $34.90 on Thursday. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $164.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Company Profile

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

