Arnaud Weber Sells 7,095 Shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Arnaud Weber sold 7,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $435,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 259,136 shares in the company, valued at $15,910,950.40. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Block Price Performance
XYZ opened at $65.11 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Block
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYZ. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Block in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Block in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
