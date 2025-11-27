Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACGL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.58.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $94.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.42. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $101.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.