Aon plc $AON Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $104,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 56.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 54.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised AON from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $379.00 target price (down previously from $420.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.56.

AON Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE AON opened at $353.09 on Thursday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $323.73 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Further Reading

