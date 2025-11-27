Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 197.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,942 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 602.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:BUD opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1722 per share. This represents a yield of 57.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.