Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Trading Up 14.3% – What’s Next?

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 and last traded at GBX 220. Approximately 171,897 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 102,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50.

Anglo Asian Mining Trading Up 19.1%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 200.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 177.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of £262.24 million, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC is an established and sustainable mining business with a portfolio of copper, gold and silver production assets in western Azerbaijan.

With more than 20 years of successful operations in Azerbaijan, the company has discovered & developed six producing mines (2 open pit, 4 underground) and maintains a strong portfolio of high-quality production and development assets across eight contract areas, spanning 2,544 square kilometers in western Azerbaijan.

