Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for PDF Solutions (PDFS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS):

11/24/2025 – PDF Solutions had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – PDF Solutions had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/10/2025 – PDF Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating.

11/7/2025 – PDF Solutions was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/30/2025 – PDF Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – PDF Solutions had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

