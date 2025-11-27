Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Endava (DAVA)

Endava (NYSE: DAVA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2025 – Endava was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/13/2025 – Endava had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Endava had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Endava had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Endava had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Endava was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/7/2025 – Endava was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Endava had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

