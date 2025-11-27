Analysts Set MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Price Target at $38.17

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.1667.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOFG

Insider Transactions at MidWestOne Financial Group

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,838.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 60,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,075.14. This trade represents a 2.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,760 shares of company stock worth $138,546. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,395,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,152,000 after acquiring an additional 60,026 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,354,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,320,000 after purchasing an additional 139,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,030,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 796,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,544,000 after purchasing an additional 30,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 76,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $40.03 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $825.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.