Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $89,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $257.92 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $260.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.77.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.95, for a total transaction of $2,349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 163,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,447,218. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $303.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.87.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

