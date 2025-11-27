Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading 3.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.40 and last traded at GBX 0.36. Approximately 3,342,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,171,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35.

Amigo Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.31. The company has a market cap of £2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Amigo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.