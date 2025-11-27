AMETEK, Inc. $AME Stake Raised by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 47.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $17,282,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,531,272.45. The trade was a 20.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,211.30. This represents a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $196.40 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $204.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

