American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to Hold Rating

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AIG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American International Group from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on American International Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Shares of AIG opened at $76.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. American International Group has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $88.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 33,315.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,909,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,643,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,852,949 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 79.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,534,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,241,091,000 after buying an additional 12,645,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $787,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,482,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,378,635,000 after buying an additional 7,117,583 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $440,273,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

