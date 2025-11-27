American Homes 4 Rent $AMH Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,197 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,899,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,964,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,366,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,268,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,397,000 after purchasing an additional 85,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,111,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,448,000 after purchasing an additional 266,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMH. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 24.70%.The business had revenue of $478.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $252,915.15. This represents a 14.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

