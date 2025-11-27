American Express Company $AXP Shares Acquired by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,118 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 3.8% during the second quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in American Express by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $364.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $250.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $377.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.06.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

In related news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

