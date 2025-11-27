AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. $AMC Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 238,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,327 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMC. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $33,000. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 1.5%

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.