Ambarella’s (AMBA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Ambarella Trading Down 18.8%

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $73.89 on Monday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.67.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ambarella has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $154,650.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 126,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,385.96. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $178,638.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 977,428 shares in the company, valued at $77,637,106.04. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 35,227 shares of company stock worth $2,875,131 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 72.2% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 9,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,344,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

